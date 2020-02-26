Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,851 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 519,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $59.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

