Fmr LLC Raises Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 354.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.06% of American Water Works worth $235,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $100.28 and a 1 year high of $141.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 55.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.