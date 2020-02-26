11,169 Shares in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,888,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 332,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 196,387 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

CDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.34 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

