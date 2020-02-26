Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.