Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582,977 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Summit Redstone upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.