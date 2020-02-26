Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 95,751 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 197,521 shares during the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE INFY opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Infosys Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.