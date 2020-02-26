Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 529.8% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,189,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 182,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 35.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 960,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 937,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Office Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODP. BidaskClub downgraded Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Office Depot stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. Office Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Office Depot’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.