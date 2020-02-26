Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 221,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 75,040 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 91,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

