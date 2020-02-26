Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 50,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 354.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 453,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 353,542 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 192,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 67,771 shares during the period. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQI stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $13.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

