Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vedanta by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VEDL shares. Citigroup cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. Vedanta Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

