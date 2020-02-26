Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,771 Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 5,122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 68,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the period. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGB. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gerdau has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Gerdau SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.