Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,005 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 417,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 167,080 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,968,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,236,000 after buying an additional 20,232,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

BBVA stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.1729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

