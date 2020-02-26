BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $63.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.96 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BancFirst an industry rank of 39 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert M. Neville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $59,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,829.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,200 shares of company stock worth $1,515,590. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,671,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,431 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANF opened at $55.72 on Friday. BancFirst has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.32.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

