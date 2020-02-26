Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $325.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 67.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $292.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.