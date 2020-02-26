Brokerages Set Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Price Target at $15.40

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOMX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOMX opened at $3.86 on Friday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $248.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Analyst Recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BancFirst Co. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
BancFirst Co. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Lam Research Co. Receives $325.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Lam Research Co. Receives $325.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Brokerages Set Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Price Target at $15.40
Brokerages Set Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Price Target at $15.40
VeriumReserve Trading Down 4.3% This Week
VeriumReserve Trading Down 4.3% This Week
TEMCO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61,974.00
TEMCO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61,974.00
MidasProtocol Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges
MidasProtocol Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report