Brokerages Set Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Price Target at $15.40

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOMX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOMX opened at $3.86 on Friday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $248.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

