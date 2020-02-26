TEMCO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61,974.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One TEMCO token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest. TEMCO has a market cap of $1.13 million and $61,974.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.02549630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00208927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00125338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,269,474,799 tokens. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS

TEMCO Token Trading

TEMCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

