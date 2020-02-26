LOCIcoin (LOCI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. LOCIcoin has a market capitalization of $29,520.00 and $14.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCIcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, LOCIcoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.02549630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00208927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00125338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LOCIcoin’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io . The official website for LOCIcoin is loci.io . LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io

LOCIcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCIcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

