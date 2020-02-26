CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.0538 on Major Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $91.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.02549630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00208927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00125338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 91,081,971 coins and its circulating supply is 87,081,971 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

