Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Price Target Raised to GBX 140 at FinnCap

Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its target price boosted by FinnCap from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Monday.

Dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.33) on Tuesday. Dotdigital Group has a one year low of GBX 83.87 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 116 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.51. The company has a market cap of $306.83 million and a P/E ratio of 36.14.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

