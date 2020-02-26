Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Price Target Raised to GBX 140 at FinnCap

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its target price boosted by FinnCap from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Monday.

Dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.33) on Tuesday. Dotdigital Group has a one year low of GBX 83.87 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 116 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.51. The company has a market cap of $306.83 million and a P/E ratio of 36.14.

Dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BancFirst Co. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
BancFirst Co. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Lam Research Co. Receives $325.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Lam Research Co. Receives $325.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Brokerages Set Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Price Target at $15.40
Brokerages Set Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Price Target at $15.40
VeriumReserve Trading Down 4.3% This Week
VeriumReserve Trading Down 4.3% This Week
TEMCO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61,974.00
TEMCO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61,974.00
MidasProtocol Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges
MidasProtocol Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report