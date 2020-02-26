Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €39.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.45 ($42.39).

FRA:DPW opened at €29.48 ($34.28) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.94.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

