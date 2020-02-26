Pearson (LON:PSON) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 625.91 ($8.23).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson stock opened at GBX 579.80 ($7.63) on Tuesday. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 585.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 689.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.