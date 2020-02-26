Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,800 at Barclays

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of KGP opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 million and a PE ratio of 29.32. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of GBX 39.74 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,530 ($85.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,190.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,414.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a €0.34 ($0.39) dividend. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Kingspan Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

In related news, insider Geoff P. Doherty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,455 ($84.91), for a total value of £1,032,800 ($1,358,589.84).

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

