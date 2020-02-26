easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,616 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($20.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Main First Bank raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,419.10 ($18.67).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,187.50 ($15.62) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,469.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,266.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Also, insider Nick Leeder purchased 972 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, with a total value of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Insiders purchased a total of 1,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,948 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

