easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,616 by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($20.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Main First Bank raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,419.10 ($18.67).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,187.50 ($15.62) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,469.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,266.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Also, insider Nick Leeder purchased 972 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, with a total value of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Insiders purchased a total of 1,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,948 over the last quarter.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

