GoldBlocks (GB) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. GoldBlocks has a total market capitalization of $35,647.00 and $9.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00959953 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00022376 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000641 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks (CRYPTO:GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

