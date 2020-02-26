Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Quilter (LON:QLT)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 176.67 ($2.32).

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 160.20 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.78 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48.

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total value of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

