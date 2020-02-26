Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 325 ($4.28).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

LON:MGAM opened at GBX 296.60 ($3.90) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.98. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The stock has a market cap of $846.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27 ($0.36) by GBX 1 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 2718.9998791 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $4.00. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.