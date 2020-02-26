Indivior (LON:INDV) PT Lowered to GBX 45 at Citigroup

Indivior (LON:INDV) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Indivior from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

LON:INDV opened at GBX 40.10 ($0.53) on Tuesday. Indivior has a one year low of GBX 20.98 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 119.35 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $288.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.01.

In other Indivior news, insider Graham Hetherington purchased 20,000 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,997.37).

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

