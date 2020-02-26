Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 792” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 792 ($10.42) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Societe Generale raised International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 777 ($10.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 704.93 ($9.27).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 552.80 ($7.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 623.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 540.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.45.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

