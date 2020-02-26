Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOTC. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price (up from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON HOTC opened at GBX 407 ($5.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4.96 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 527 ($6.93). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 457.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 418.46. The stock has a market cap of $462.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84.

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hotel Chocolat Group will post 710.0000033 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Hotel Chocolat Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Matthew Margereson sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52), for a total value of £85,134 ($111,988.95).

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

