Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,400 at Barclays

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNZL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Bunzl to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,290 ($30.12) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,106 ($27.70).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,010 ($26.44) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,005.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,045.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunzl will post 12971.7361282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 35.80 ($0.47) dividend. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

