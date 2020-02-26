Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HSBC set a €58.50 ($68.02) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.87 ($60.31).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €43.97 ($51.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.61. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

