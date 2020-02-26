Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target Raised to GBX 330 at Citigroup

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOO. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a market perform rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 330.71 ($4.35).

LON BOO opened at GBX 301.60 ($3.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 317.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 280.84. Boohoo Group has a one year low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 383 ($5.04).

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

