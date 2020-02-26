AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 8,300 at Deutsche Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 17th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,883.57 ($103.70).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,271 ($95.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,624.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,370.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of £727.50 ($956.99). The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 146.40 ($1.93) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

