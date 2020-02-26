HiCoin (XHI) Market Cap Hits $809,766.00

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $809,766.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HiCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin (CRYPTO:XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

