EverGreenCoin (EGC) Achieves Market Cap of $182,268.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $182,268.00 and $15.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00959953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041529 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00022376 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00203117 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00068777 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003982 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,210,530 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

