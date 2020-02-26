First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,376 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DZ Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

Ford Motor stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.