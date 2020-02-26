First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38.

