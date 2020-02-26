Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,569,000 after acquiring an additional 396,325 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,699 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after acquiring an additional 287,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,410 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $34.51.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

