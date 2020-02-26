First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 537,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,672,000 after acquiring an additional 232,286 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,677,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,875,000 after acquiring an additional 292,156 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,491,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,418 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,120,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500,496 shares of company stock valued at $39,454,133. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.