First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $194.85 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $166.57 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.78 and its 200 day moving average is $189.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.05.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

