Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 27,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

