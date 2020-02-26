First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 963 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nucor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 371,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after buying an additional 23,062 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. Nucor’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.