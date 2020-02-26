First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 451 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $121.14 and a one year high of $156.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.27 and its 200-day moving average is $144.01.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

