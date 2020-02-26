Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,994,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6,249.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,168,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,283,000 after purchasing an additional 159,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.