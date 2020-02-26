First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $988,000 Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 186.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 781.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

