First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303,715 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 251,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3,411.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.75. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

