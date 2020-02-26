First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 7,064 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

