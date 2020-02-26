First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SILJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.