First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,232.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $121.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $128.16. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

