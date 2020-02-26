First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,202 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA JKL opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.21. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $145.14.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

